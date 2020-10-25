Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 160 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,087,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,335,863. The company has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

