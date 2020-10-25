Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $123.37. 1,783,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,975. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

