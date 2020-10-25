Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,817 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.39. The stock had a trading volume of 495,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,202. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

