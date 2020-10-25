Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,491 Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1,429.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 197.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after buying an additional 630,058 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $7,978,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Finally, Sonic Fund II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $4,125,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 626,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,922. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

