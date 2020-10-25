Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 278 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $102,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $261,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $237,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

NYSE AXP traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.98. 8,921,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

