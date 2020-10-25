Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,721 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANDE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 159,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,185. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $786.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.83. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

