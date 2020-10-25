Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 114.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 15,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Wailes purchased 20,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Shares of SDC stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $11.36. 7,118,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,309. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.