Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the third quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 71,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,491,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,370,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

