Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $229,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 30,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 387,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.57. 8,727,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,155,926. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

