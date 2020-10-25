Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $822,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,864,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,579. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

