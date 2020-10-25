Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,885. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.60 and a 200-day moving average of $308.94. The stock has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total transaction of $4,324,204.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

