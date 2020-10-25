Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,673. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.