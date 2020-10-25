Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,509,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,021. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

