Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 1,645 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $374.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

