Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 1,888 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,435. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

