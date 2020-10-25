Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 2,892 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 76.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 721,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,639. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.81 million, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

