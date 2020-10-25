Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

BMY traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. 7,336,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,316,678. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

