Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after buying an additional 60,070 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 120.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $171.90. 2,763,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,596. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.