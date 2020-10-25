Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $431,000.

Shares of BATS:USHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. 748,268 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

