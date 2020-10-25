Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,378 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,312,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,150,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $464,536,000 after purchasing an additional 960,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,810,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.