Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

