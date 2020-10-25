Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 3,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $335.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

