Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $237.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,078. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

