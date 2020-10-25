Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 6,934 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 694,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 110,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,648,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 176,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,577,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 615.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ remained flat at $$7.45 on Friday. 478,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

