Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 910 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $12.53. 8,697,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,831,615. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

