Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 126.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 176.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 884,870 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 1,553,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

