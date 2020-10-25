Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 99,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,782. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

