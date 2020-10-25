Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,307 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3,776.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 457,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 445,996 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after acquiring an additional 398,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,003.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 397,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 361,622 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,113,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.72. 6,695,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,060,068. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.