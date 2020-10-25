Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 40,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.