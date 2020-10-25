Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,248,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,276,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

