VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,230,540.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $1,230,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,497,396.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $1,281,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total value of $1,233,840.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,201,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $1,241,040.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $1,214,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $200.80 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.29.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 51.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 45.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

