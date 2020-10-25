Verizon Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,368,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,209,000 after acquiring an additional 540,900 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

