Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. 12,879,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,774,864. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

