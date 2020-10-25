Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNHAF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNHAF opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $193.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.13.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.