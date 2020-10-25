Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley.

