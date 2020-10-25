Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,788 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.04. 3,875,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579,447. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.