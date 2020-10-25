Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

