Warburg Research Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €64.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.06 ($73.01).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €60.15 ($70.76) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €63.30 and a 200-day moving average of €61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.59.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

