Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WSBF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $440.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $80.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

