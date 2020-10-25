Watson Rebecca Has $291,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Watson Rebecca trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 239,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 59,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

