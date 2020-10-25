Watson Rebecca Purchases 270 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Watson Rebecca increased its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after buying an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,598,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,483,000 after purchasing an additional 504,965 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

