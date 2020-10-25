WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $235.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $239.38.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 22.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

