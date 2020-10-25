West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 56.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 278,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $281.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $303.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.