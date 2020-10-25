West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.50-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.50-$4.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WST shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $281.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $303.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

