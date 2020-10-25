WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $346.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day moving average of $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.