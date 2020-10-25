Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.