Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.