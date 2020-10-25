Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.04

Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $128.04 and traded as high as $128.12. Wilmington plc (WIL.L) shares last traded at $128.12, with a volume of 70 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $109.45 million and a P/E ratio of 24.17.

About Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

