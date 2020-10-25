Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $189.32

Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.32 and traded as high as $200.50. Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) shares last traded at $198.60, with a volume of 1,528,610 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.58.

In other news, insider Rachel Beagles acquired 9,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £17,905.86 ($23,394.12).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

