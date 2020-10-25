Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.10

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.10 and traded as low as $13.12. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 50,600 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Woodside Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.
About Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.
